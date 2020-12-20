Profile Utility Token Price Down 3.1% This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $112,062.49 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,860.18 or 1.00014482 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

