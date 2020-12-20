Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 109.2% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.