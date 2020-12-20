PUBLISH One Day Trading Volume Tops $108,226.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $108,226.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00778001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00175059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118048 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

