PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $55,807.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.96 or 0.99980365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022253 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00062012 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

