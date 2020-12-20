Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

NYSE:DGX opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

