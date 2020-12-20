QuickX Protocol Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $231,197.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00359729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025343 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

