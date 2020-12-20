Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,884 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.