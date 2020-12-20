Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $58.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.24 million to $64.78 million. Radius Health reported sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $233.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $240.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $266.07 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $315.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

RDUS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 1,327,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,274. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $905.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. King Wealth grew its position in Radius Health by 12.5% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

