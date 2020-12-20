Raymond James Increases BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $8.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

NYSE BB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

