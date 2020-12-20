Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical stock opened at $213.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.06 and its 200-day moving average is $188.88. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 169.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

