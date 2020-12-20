reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $1.83

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00007761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

