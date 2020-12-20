Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $163.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

