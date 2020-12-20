Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE REZI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.