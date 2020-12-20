Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,461. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

