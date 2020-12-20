Rupee (RUP) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $87,935.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003110 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,455,350 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

