Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will report $11.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.66 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 3,041,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,568. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

