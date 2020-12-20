Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will report $11.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.66 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 3,041,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,568. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit