Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.96

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and traded as high as $28.15. Saputo shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 2,001 shares.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.