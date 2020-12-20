Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $233,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.