Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of MannKind worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 79.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 81.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MannKind by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 156,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $919.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

