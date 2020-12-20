Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $64.32 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

