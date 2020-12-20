Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 296,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 54.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE KRA opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

