Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $693,873.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002593 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $34.64 million and $693,873.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00479369 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.52 or 0.01682511 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.