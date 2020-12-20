Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, GDAC, Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

