Shivom (OMX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.