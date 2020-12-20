Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.63.

SBNY stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

