Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $64.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 650,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,990. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

