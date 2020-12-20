Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,884,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

