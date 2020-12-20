Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce $525.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $552.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

SAVE traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,798,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

