Sprott Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,027,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,928 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,670,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.