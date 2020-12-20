Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 61,804 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 782,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 119.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in News by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

