State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $355,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of SunCoke Energy worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

