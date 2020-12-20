STATERA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,155.00 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One STATERA token can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded up 136.1% against the U.S. dollar. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $174,155.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00145217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00777128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00170094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00074650 BTC.

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 84,485,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,445,298 tokens. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

STATERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

