STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after acquiring an additional 933,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.