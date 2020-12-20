Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Storj has a market capitalization of $75.61 million and $15.13 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00365513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,878,432 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

