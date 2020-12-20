SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5.9%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 2,319,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 864,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $381.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.