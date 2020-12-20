Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

