Swarm Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $2,821.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00362343 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

