Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 36,305 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 168,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

