Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UDR were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UDR by 5,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

UDR stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

