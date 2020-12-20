Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $972,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,134,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $19.68 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.