Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RH were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH opened at $458.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $494.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.98 and its 200 day moving average is $338.76.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

