Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $406,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $380.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

