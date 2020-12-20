The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.82.

Shares of EL opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

