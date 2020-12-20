The Force Protocol Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

