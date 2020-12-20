The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $557,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

