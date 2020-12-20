THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $8.24 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $160.12 million and $8.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

