TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,067.40 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $402,067.40 and approximately $2.31 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00618280 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

