TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $35.69 million and $4.24 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00364458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026046 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.