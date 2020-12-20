Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 270,389 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 270,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of Usio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

