Transcodium Market Capitalization Reaches $413,504.51 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $413,504.51 and $6,247.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00366533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

